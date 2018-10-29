Nicki Minaj Wants to Pay $100,000 for Surveillance Footage of Cardi B Fight

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 1:23 PM
Let's roll the tape!
It's hard to believe that it's been more than seven weeks since Cardi B and Nicki Minaj made headlines for their New York Fashion Week fight.
But while appearing on her Queen Radio show on Apple Music's Beats 1 Monday afternoon, Nicki addressed the events inside Harper Bazaar's ICONS party. According to the rapper, the knot on Cardi B's head was caused by Love and Hip Hop star Rah Ali hitting her—and not security.
"There is no way I can lie about this because there is surveillance footage from the building where the assault took place. Ra really beat Cardi's ass really bad, like really bad," Nicki revealed. "Ra held her head and punched her like 8-9 times, and I could hear it, I'm talking like the hardest punch you've ever heard in your life."
The rapper continued, "Anyone that want to put up the surveillance footage, I will give you $100,000. Pull up that surveillance footage."
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
During the candid conversation, Nicki assured fans that she wants to keep her show positive. "I never once thought Queen Radio was going to be about me putting anyone on blast," she shared. "I keep on getting baited."
Perhaps she's addressing Hennessy Carolina's claim that Nicki leaked Cardi B's phone number for the world to see.
"She leaked my sister's number to her fan pages," Hennessy explained in a social media post that has since been deleted. "If you wouldn't defend yourself or ya family cool but not me!! Not NEVER." Nicki, however, unequivocally denies such claims.
"Leaking numbers? What type of bird s--t you talking about bitch? Stop lying on me? You wanted my attention sister, you been saying f--ked up shit about me. Now you know the truth, your big sister came home and lied to you, now what?" Nicki shared. "The sister was saying some more really rude things about me, lies. So should I not say anything to defend myself ever? "
Can't we all just get along? Not today, people!
