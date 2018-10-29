Halsey's "Without Me" Music Video Documents a Toxic Relationship—and Stars a G-Eazy Look-Alike

Halsey has fans doing a double take while watching her new music video.

On Monday, the 24-year-old singer dropped the visual for her song "Without Me," which documents a couple's toxic relationship. The video starts off with Halsey sitting on the floor in a bathroom, rubbing the back of her beau, who has his head in the toilet. The visual then flashes back to the couple out at a bar together, drinking, dancing, and later arguing after her man stumbles out of the bar.

"I said I'd catch you if you fall/And if they laugh, then f--k 'em all," Halsey sings on the track. "And then I got you off your knees/Put you right back on your feet/Just so you can take advantage of me."

As the video continues, we see more of the ups and downs in the couple's relationship.