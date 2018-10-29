Halsey's "Without Me" Music Video Documents a Toxic Relationship—and Stars a G-Eazy Look-Alike

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 12:14 PM

Halsey, Music Video

YouTube

Halsey has fans doing a double take while watching her new music video.

On Monday, the 24-year-old singer dropped the visual for her song "Without Me," which documents a couple's toxic relationship. The video starts off with Halsey sitting on the floor in a bathroom, rubbing the back of her beau, who has his head in the toilet. The visual then flashes back to the couple out at a bar together, drinking, dancing, and later arguing after her man stumbles out of the bar.

"I said I'd catch you if you fall/And if they laugh, then f--k 'em all," Halsey sings on the track. "And then I got you off your knees/Put you right back on your feet/Just so you can take advantage of me."

As the video continues, we see more of the ups and downs in the couple's relationship.

Read

Halsey and G-Eazy Break Up Again

In the comments of the YouTube video, many fans are noting how similar the lead male looks to Halsey's ex G-Eazy.

"G-Eazy has left the chat," one comment reads, while another fan wrote, "This guy is a good g-eazy cosplay!"

It was just last week that E! News learned that Halsey and G-Eazy have split up again after rekindling their romance this summer. "G-Eazy and Halsey were doing well until a couple of days ago when G-Eazy performed at the Karma International party in Los Angeles on Saturday and was flirting with several girls in public," a source told E! News. "G-Eazy was telling everyone that he was single and that he and Halsey are always 'on-and-off' but they are currently split."

Watch the video for "Without Me" above!

