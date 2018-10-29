Joe Jonas and Ex-Boo Ashley Greene End Up at Same Halloween Party

You just never know who will show up at the neighborhood Halloween party.

Over the weekend, Kate Hudson hosted her annual holiday bash presented by Amazon in Hollywood. Close friends including Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sara Foster stopped by the event with clever and unique costumes.

And while their looks deserve plenty of attention and praise, there was a pair of Hollywood exes in attendance that deserve some attention.

We all know that Joe Jonas arrived with fiancée Sophie Turner as her iconic Game of Thrones character. But lo and behold, his ex-girlfriend Ashley Greene was also spotted at the event.

The Twilight star showed off her love for Robin Hood while dressing as the beloved Disney cartoon.