Lena Dunham Says She's 6 Months Sober After "Misusing Benzos"

Lena Dunham has reached six months of sobriety after "misusing" benzodiazepines, specifically Klonopin.

The Girls star opened up about this milestone during Monday's episode of Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Klonopin is a benzodiazepine that can be used to treat panic disorders. Dunham told Shepard benzodiazepines are often "normalized" in their industry and that she started taking them when she had to "show up to things I didn't feel equipped to show up for." At first, it seemed like the drug helped.

"I wasn't just happy," the actress explained. "It was like suddenly I felt like the part of me I knew was there was freed up to do her thing."

However, she soon started taking the drug much more frequently.

"It stopped being I take one when I fly," she said, "and it started being, like, I take one when I'm awake."

She was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Even though the drug wasn't making her feel better, she worried about what her life would be like it she stopped taking it.

"It stopped feeling like I had panic attacks and started feeling like I was a living panic attack," Dunham said. "The only thing that was notable were the moments in the day when I didn't feel like I was going to barf and faint."