Dwyane Wade Is the Real MVP After Planning Gabrielle Union's '90s-Themed Birthday Party

We knew he was good on the court, but can we talk about Dwyane Wade's party planning skills?

Before Gabrielle Union turned 46 today, the Hollywood actress celebrated with family and close friends at an epic birthday party in Miami.

The '90s-themed "Smells Like Teen Spirit Birthday" bash was held in a private room at Miami hotspot Byblos on Saturday night. And guess what: Dwyane deserves a whole lot of credit for making it happen.

The NBA player arrived as the Fresh Prince of Bel Air while Gabrielle showed up as Gwen Stefani. Close to 150 guests including Winnie Harlow and Fat Joe enjoyed nonstop dancing, custom made Avion 44 Tequila bottles with Gabrielle's face on them and even a special performance from Lil' Kim.

"Dwyane and a group of Gabrielle's closest friends spent almost a month planning the big party. They flew in family and friends from all over," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "Dwyane wanted everything to be perfect. He planned the Lil Kim surprise. He flew her in and paid for her to perform. It was all him."