Caitlyn Jenner Rocks a White Swimsuit on Her 69th Birthday With Sophia Hutchins

Caitlyn Jenner kicked off her birthday on the beach.

The former reality star and retired Olympian celebrated her 69th birthday on Sunday with plenty of sunshine in Los Cabos, Mexico. The birthday gal soaked up the sun in a white asymmetrical one-piece bathing suit with a green leaf-print cover-up layered on top. The star tried to take a little cover from the sun in a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

The star was not alone on her special day. Instead, Jenner was spotted with 22-year-old Sophia Hutchins on the getaway. Hutchins, who works as the executive director of the athlete's Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, shared a snap of the view in Cabo San Lucas, where the two are perhaps staying.

As she quipped in the caption,"Mood always: Mas cafe por favor."