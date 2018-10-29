50 Cent Is Next Level Petty When It Comes to His Ja Rule and Ashanti Feuds

50 Cent plays too much.

It's no secret that the rapper hasn't gotten along with everyone in pop culture. Does his up and down relationship with Vivica A. Fox ring a bell to anyone?

But the feud that has everyone talking now is 50 Cent's relationship with Ja Rule and Ashanti.

Over the weekend, the "In Da Club" and "Candy Shop" rapper took to Instagram and revealed he bought 200 tickets to Ja Rule's show for the sole purpose of leaving those seats empty. "Lol at $15 a pop you can't lose, I got 200 tickets for 3 bands. #bellator #lecheminduroi," he wrote online.

Ja Rule would later tweet, "I get under @50cent skin... I love it!!! #iconn."