Get Ready to Cry During Every Single Episode of Netflix's Dogs Documentary Series

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 9:03 AM
Man's best friend is getting a documentary series on Netflix. That's right, the streaming platform that riveted you with Making a Murderer and The Keepers is turning its attention on your four-legged furry friend with Dogs, a new six-part docu-series.
Dogs features a variety of award-winning directors helming various episodes. The series tracks six stories from across the globe, including Syria, Japan, Costa Rica, Italy and the United States. Each episode tells the story of a different dog. See the trailer above. It's OK if you cried. We did too.
Glen Zipper developed Dogs, and Amy Berg and Zipper serve as executive producers on the series.
Here's what you need to know about the episodes:
Episode 1:"The Kid with a Dog"
Directed by Heidi Ewing of Jesus Camp and One of Us fame.
The first episode follows Corrine, an 11-year-old girl who suffers traumatic seizures. Her life is changed when she meets Rory, a dog trained to detect oncoming seizures. "This episode highlights the depths of a closely formed friendship between a child and their dog, the unbreakable trust they have in each other and the incredible power of a dog's ability to assist humans in health and wellness," Netlflix said in a release.
Episode 2: "Bravo, Zeus"
Directed by Executive producer Berg.
Ayham has fled his home in Syria and relocated to Germany, however his best friend and dog, Zeus, has not. The episode follows Ayham's quest to bring Zeus out of Syria.
Episode 3: "Ice on the Water"
Directed by Richard Hankin of The Jinx fame.
Italian fisherman Alessandro relies on his partner, Ice, a 10-year-old Labrador to help with the family business as they get ready for tourist season.
Episode 4: "Scissors Down"
Directed by Roger Ross Williams of Life Animated fame.
This episode is set in Japan, where dogs are sometimes dressed in clothing to match their owners and the craft of dog grooming is celebrated. This episode also features two of the world's most renowned dog groomers as they take part in a competition in California.
Episode 5: "Territorio de Zeguates"
Directed by T.J. Martin and Daniel Lindsay of Undefeated and LA 92.
Welcome to Territorio de Zeguates, a sanctuary in the Costa Rican rain forest that houses thousands of dogs and saves them from living on the streets
Episode 6: "Second Chances"
Directed by Berg.
Did you know there are more dogs in New York than there are people in the city of Cleveland—and thousands of them are rescues? This episode takes a look at the adoption ecosystem in the Big Apple.
Dogs premieres Friday, Nov. 16 on Netflix.
