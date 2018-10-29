Watch Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert & More Late Night Hosts Give Busy Philipps Hilarious Advice!

No late night wars here!

Busy Philipps is starting off her gig as a late night talk show host by making sure there's no bad blood amongst her and her peers. On last night's premiere of Busy Tonight, Philipps got nothing but support from Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and many other late night hosts, who also shared some advice and words of wisdom.

"The late night wars were when hosts of late night shows were fighting with each other in like the '90s for top ratings. It was really intense, they all wanted one show and now, you know, everyone gets a show, even me!" Busy dishes in the clip above. "Coming into this show, one of my biggest fears was reigniting the late night wars. And since I'm a doer, I decided to nip it in the bud and I went straight to the source."

Fast forward to Busy making stops around all the big late night shows. Colbert's biggest piece of advice to Busy? "Tell your prop people that if you have a drink on set, it has to be real liquor," Colbert told her.