Zoë Kravitz Has Been Secretly Engaged to Karl Glusman for 8 Months

Zoë Kravitz bares all in the November issue of Rolling Stone—literally and figuratively.

In addition to recreating her mom Lisa Bonet's nude photo shoot from 1988, the 29-year-old star of Warner Bros.' Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald casually mentions she's going to marry 30-year-old actor Karl Glusman. "Oh yeah, I'm engaged. I'm engaged. I haven't told anyone yet—I mean, I haven't told the world," Kravitz says coolly. "I wanted to keep it private."

The couple, who met through mutual friends at a bar, began dating two years ago. Glusman proposed to Kravitz in her living room in February after originally planning to do it during a romantic trip to Paris. "I was in sweatpants. I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast," she recalls. "I was like, 'Baby, are you OK?' I was actually worried about him!" Glusman got on one knee, and Kravitz replied, "'Yes, stretch! Stretch to calm your heart down!'"

From Kravitz's perspective, it was the perfect proposal. "He nailed it," she tells Rolling Stone, out Nov. 2. "And I love that it wasn't this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants."