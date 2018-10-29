EXCLUSIVE!

None of Us Will Ever Be as Cool as Luka Sabbat Is in His New Web Series

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Luka Sabbat, Hot Mess

Freeform

Luka Sabbat is doing an awful lot for being only 20 years old. 

Not only is he one of the stars of Freeform's grown-ish, but he's also running a creative company for artists, and starring in his own docu-web series, Hot Mess on Freeform Digital, starting today. He's also been romantically linked to Kourtney Kardashian and is good friends with Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, NBD. 

Sabbat and photographer Noah Dillon started Hot Mess together, and the docuseries gives you a look into their minds as they put together art and fashion shows all over the country. 

Dillon describes Sabbat as "a kid that I met on the internet."

"He's the master, without even knowing what he's doing, he's the master of convincing people that are easily swayed, which is most of the population, that what he's saying is important or relevant or cool," Dillon says of his creative partner. 

You can watch the first two episodes below now!

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Jenner and Hadid even make appearances alongside Tyler the Creator and A$ap Rocky in the second episode, which follows a Hot Mess fashion and art show, attended by only the fanciest people. We'll never be invited, but we can at least pretend we were there by watching this web series! 

The series premieres today on Freeform Digital. 

Hot Mess is executive produced by Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell for award-winning production company, World Of Wonder. Sabbat also serves as executive producer.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News

Maria Doyle Kennedy Dishes on Being Aunt Jocasta on "Outlander"

Modern Family, Ariel Winter

There Are More Modern Family Twists Coming After the Big Death

Ariel Winter Promises More "Modern Family" Season 10 Twists

How Should "The Simpsons" Handle Its Apu Problem?

Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, Tinashe, Rent

Fox's Rent Cast Is Filled to the Brim With Stars, Including Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe and Jordan Fisher

Dogs

Get Ready to Cry During Every Single Episode of Netflix's Dogs Documentary Series

Exclusive: "Outlander" Star John Bell Dishes on Season 4

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.