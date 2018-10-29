Here's Exactly What's in Bella Hadid's Fridge

Bella Hadid

What does a supermodel keep in her fridge? Allow Bella Hadidto show you. 

The 22-year-old catwalk pro revealed exactly what's inside her fridge on a typical day when she snapped a few shots over the weekend and posted them to social media. 

So, what lines the star's refrigerator shelves? Plenty of berries, for one. Hadid's fridge was stocked with several cartons of raspberries, blueberries and blackberries. She also had Siggi's Icelandic-style yogurt in various flavors and a variety of spreads, including raspberry jam and cashew and almond butter. 

It seems Hadid also likes a quick vegetable snack because there were bags of carrots and packages of celery sticks along with hummus. 

Bella Hadid, Fridge, Instagram

Hadid's deli section was packed with more hummus, different types of cheeses, Swiss cheese spread and sliced genoa salami. You can also spot two apples because, as they say, an apple a day keeps the doctor away!

As for beverages, the fridge featured drinks like Kombucha, San Pellegrino sparkling flavored water cans, coconut water, bottled water and juices. 

Hadid didn't hide her pride in her meticulously organized refrigerator, either. "I walk downstairs sometimes just [to look] at our fridge," she quipped on Instagram. 

"If anyone wants me to shop and organize their refrigerators I work mornings," she joked.

Hey, Bella—you're hired!

