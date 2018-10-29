Farewell, Rick Grimes: The Walking Dead Sets the Stage for Andrew Lincoln's Exit

Goodbye to you, Rick Grimes. Andrew Lincoln officially says goodbye to The Walking Dead in the Sunday, Nov. 4 episode of the AMC drama, but his swan song has already begun.

In the Sunday, Oct. 28 episode of the zombie apocalypse series, Lincoln's character was tossed off a horse, impaled on concrete and trapped between two walker herds. Did you think Rick would go without a cliffhanger? And is this it for The Walking Dead's fearless leader?

"I cannot confirm or deny that," showrunner Angela Kang told The Hollywood Reporter when asked to confirm whether Lincoln's character lives or dies. "What I can confirm is what's already been confirmed: episode five will be his last episode on the series. I think there's a really emotional and exciting story awaiting the fans. We'll see what happens!"