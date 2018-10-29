Kerry Washington's "Mother of Three" Comment Explained

Surprise...sorta?!

During an appearance on NBC's Today Monday, Kerry Washington casually announced she is now a "mother of three." The actress and husband Nnamdi Asomugha are already the proud parents of a daughter, Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha, 4, and a son, Caleb Kelechi Asomugha, 2.

Craig Melvin was interviewing Kerry about her new Broadway play, American Son, when he referred to her as a "mother of two." She corrected him, calling herself a "mother of three."

The news surprised some fans on social media, with many wondering if she and Nnamdi welcomed a secret child. But a source tells E! News that's not the case, as Kerry has a stepchild.

Kerry spent the rest of the interview promoting American Son, which is currently in previews and co-stars Stephen Pasquale. "It's definitely, for me, one of the most challenging projects I've ever taken on as an actor. It's very special to me. It's a really beautiful play about parenting and about love and about identity and race. I feel like the luckiest woman in the world that I get to do it eight times a week," the 41-year-old actress admitted to Craig. "And also...it's really hard!"