Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel's Rivalry Endures at the World Series

Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel are still at odds.

Last night, the actor and the late-night host were seated next to each other the World Series Game 5 between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. The longtime "rivals" wore the same "I'M WITH STUPID TEE," with the one variant being the shirts' colors, which represented the respective team they were rooting for: Damon for the Red Sox and Kimmel for the Dodgers.

Damon and Kimmel were accompanied by Ben Affleck, whose outfit remained neutral. (A diehard Sox fan, Affleck also attended Friday's game with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and his kids.) Damon and Kimmel were also seen chatting with actors Jason Bateman and Billy Crudup.