That Viral Photo of Justin Bieber Eating a Burrito Was a Prank

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 5:00 AM
You're not going to belieb this hilarious prank.
Last week, a photo of what appeared to be Justin Bieber chowing down on a burrito went viral—mainly because the "Sorry" singer appeared to be eating the burrito sideways like a piece of corn on the cob. While some fans tried to rationalize the unusual eating style, others wondered if the photo actually showcased the real Bieber.
Well, the mystery is finally solved! It turns out the whole thing was staged. That's right! A group of pranksters known as "Yes Theory" hired a Bieber lookalike named Brad Sousa to help pull off the stunt. They gave him a makeover—complete with a wig and fake tattoos—to make the public believe he was the real star.
The group then pulled off two viral stunts. First, they had Sousa get out of his car to help a grandmother cross the street—making it seem like Bieber had stopped traffic to perform a good deed. A star-sighting tour bus spotted the act and gave it even more credibility. Then, the group shot the photos of Bieber eating the burrito sideways.
After a little bit of a slow start, the photos went viral.
However, not everyone was fooled. Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, knew it wasn't the real Biebs. Still, he continued to play along and even posted a picture of the burrito shot on Instagram.
Watch the videos to see how the pranksters pulled off the stunt.
