Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's Halloween Costume Is the Definition of Couple Goals

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Taco bout a cute couple!
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams put all other Halloween couple costumes to shame on Saturday night at the Just Jared Halloween party. The Modern Family star dressed up as a taco and the former Bachelorette contestant rocked a long brown wig and yellow dress to be Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Separately, they sound like fun costumes as the two got into the Halloween spirit.
Put them together, though, and it's a completely different story. Taco and Belle...They're putting the "Supreme" in "Crunchwrap Supreme."
Adams posted a photo from the night that showed them walking together, holding hands and smiling. One of their friends made a face in the background. In the picture, Hyland stares lovingly at Adams, who looks ahead. "Find someone who looks at you the way Taco looks at Belle," he captioned it.
Aww!
Hyland and Adams have been defining couple goals for what feels like forever, although the two of them have been a couple for just over a year. After trying the long distance shtick for a while, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender packed up a moving van and hauled his belongings to Los Angeles. They now live together.
Hyland told E! News in August how their relationship has grown since he made his visit in Los Angeles more permanent. "I think it's brought us closer," she said at the time. "He's more anal and cleaner than I am, so it's great."
Time after time, Adams has come to her defense and helped shut down body shamers that continue to bother Hyland. On Oct. 6, Adams called out one Instagram user who criticized Hyland's glasses. Barely a day before that, he made a retort to someone who said Hyland was too skinny.
"Eat a doughnut," the person commented on a photo of the Modern Family star wearing a bathing suit.
"Eat s--t," Adams replied.
On Sept. 16, the lovebirds celebrated their 1-year anniversary together and posted about each other on social media. It is how they met, after all. "A year ago I impatiently asked @wellsadams 'when are you gonna ask me to be your girlfriend?!' I still can't tell if I just bullied you in to being with me and you're scared to leave? But please don't," she captioned a funny photo of them laughing together on the beach.
Not long after their anniversary, Hyland told E! News how they celebrated the special day. Adams got her a very sentimental gift. She told E! News, "He took all the Polaroids I take and put them in his typewriter and wrote things on them. Then he bought a leather-bound journal that you can put pictures in...He's amazing."
Check out some of Adams and Hyland's Halloween costume competition in the gallery below!
Instagram
Kendall Jenner
The supermodel dressed up as a bombshell fembot alongside Fai Khadra as Austin Powers.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams
The adorable pair made a super cute couple's costume by dressing up as a taco and Belle for Just Jared's Halloween party. Get it—Taco Bell!
Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Shutterstock
Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden
The couple channeled iconic silver screen pair Tony Montana and Elvira Hancock from Scarface for Just Jared's Halloween party.
Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Stillhouse Spirits Co.
G-Eazy
The rapper showed up as Harvey Dent for Stillhouse's Night of the Fallen Halloween Party at Marquee in NYC.
Instagram
Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden
The pair dressed up as '90s couple Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock.
Instagram
Camila Mendes & Lili Reinhart
The Riverdale co-stars dressed up as another pair of famous friends: Pedro and Napoleon Dynamite.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for CATCH Las Vegas
George Clooney, Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber
The trio of celeb BFFs stepped out for the Casamigos & CATCH Halloween party at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas as two pilots and a stewardess.
V Magazine
Lily-Rose Depp
The Chanel model holds her V Magazine cover at the publication's Halloween party at Jane's Carousel in New York.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Rande Gerber & Cindy Crawford
The Casamigos co-founder and the supermodel strike a pose at the bash.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford & Presley Gerber
The celeb family all dressed up for the Casamigos party.
JB Lacroix/GC Images
Ryan Seacrest & Shayna Taylor
The American Idol host and his longtime girlfriend dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld and Anna Wintour at the Casamigos bash.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Harry Styles
The "Two Ghosts" singer dressed up in a replica of Elton John's 1975 Dodgers concert outfit at the Casamigos Halloween party.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Jenner
The Hills star and his wife dressed up as characters from Scarface at the Casamigos party.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Linda Thompson & Brandon Jenner
Brandon attended the Casamigos bash alongside his mom, Linda Thompson.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Diddy strikes a pose at the Casamigos bash.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Zoë Kravitz
Big Little Liars star attends the Casamigos Halloween bash.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Olivia Munn
Actress smiles for cameras at the Halloween celebration.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Paris Hilton
Paris strikes a pose in her costume at the Casamigos party.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Nicky Hilton
Designer appears to be channeling her sister's 21st birthday outfit for her costume.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Ross Butler & Noah Centineo
Actors share a laugh at the Casamigos Halloween party.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin
The reality star and her actor beau posed for photos at the Casamigos celebration.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Scheana Shay
Monsters and Vanderpump rules. The Bravo star gets spooked at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
Splash
Erika Jayne
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star hosts Freixenet's annual Black Magic Halloween Party.
Ron Mateo / Universal Studios Hollywood
Christopher French & Ashley Tisdale
The couple got into the spooky spirit by hanging out at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights for a night of scary surprises.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Nicole Richie
The mom-of-two seemed to be having a good time at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Daryl Sabara & Meghan Trainor
The engaged couple spent their night at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights and took a pic with some of the scary characters.
Instagram
Mandy Moore & Wilmer Valderrama
Most people would agree that frightening reunions with your ex is not something to look forward to, but these two consider it tradition. Every year, the former flames attend Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights together.
Instagram
Alessandra Ambrosio
The supermodel and her kids, Anja Louise and Noah Phoenix, were all smiles spending the day at the Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch.
Instagram
Alec Baldwin
Proud mom Hilaria Baldwin shared this sweet photo of Alec and their daughter Carmen striking identical poses with pumpkins ahead of the holiday.
Instagram
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
The former Project Runway host sported shades and a long flannel as she posed in front of a wall of pumpkins with her (hidden) kids.
Pink/Instagram
Pink
The pop singer brought along Willow, 7, and Jameson, 1, to the pumpkin patch and captioned the Instagram post, "I think he's going to be a director and she's going to take it until one day she just beats the crap out of him."
Courtesy of Nights of the Jack
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott
It's family night for the reality stars who travel to Nights of the Jack in Calabasas, Calif. for a festive evening.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Tyler Posey & Sophia Ali
The Teen Wolf actor and Grey's Anatomy actress had a spooky third wheel on their Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights date.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Iggy Azalea
The "Black Widow" rapper did her best Scream Queens impersonation at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Ariel Winter
The Modern Family star showed no fear as she explored the mazes at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.
Instagram
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
Baby's first Halloween costume! The reality star's little pumpkin turned into a pumpkin more than two weeks before the holiday.
Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood
Shahs of Sunset Cast
Nema Vand, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Shervin Roohparvar, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Adam Farahan come together at "Halloween Horror Nights" inside Universal Studios Hollywood.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Nights of the Jack
Kendra Wilkinson
Happy Halloween! The reality star attends the Nights of the Jack launch at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif., with her family.
Instagram // @laurenconrad
Lauren Conrad
Growing up so fast! The Hills star shared an adorable picture of her son at the pumpkin patch.
Nate Weber/ Universal Studios Hollywood
Janel Parrish
Mirror, mirror on the wall... which liar is the spookiest of them all? -A
The Pretty Little Liars star got into the Halloween spirit at Universal Studios' Haunted Horror Nights.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Jamie Foxx
The actor celebrated his daughter's birthday with a night of frights at Universal Studios' Haunted Horror Nights.
Instagram // @kramergirl
Jana Kramer
Tis' the season. The country singer spent an afternoon picking pumpkins with her husband, daughter and baby-to-be.
Instgaram // @chrisrandone
Chris Randone
The Bachelor in Paradise couple enjoyed a festive pumpkin patch date.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Adam Devine & Chloe Bridges
Trick or treat? The couple prepared themselves for a night of scares at "Halloween Horror Nights" inside Universal Studios Hollywood.
Instagram // @teddimellencamp
Teddi Mellencamp
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got her family into the Halloween spirit with a visit to the pumpkin patch.
Status PR
Shameless Cast
Shameless-ly spooky! Emma Kenney, Ethan Cutkowsky and Shanola Hampton made Knott's Scary Farm VIP night a family affair.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
James Franco
The Hollywood actor joins close friends Scott Haze, Michael Gandolfini, Chris Bauer, Isabel Pakzad, Julia Garner and Mark Foster at "Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood
Austin Mahone
The Brand New singer had a spooktacular evening at Universal Studios' Haunted Horror Nights.
Photos
See More From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2018
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!