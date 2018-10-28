Andy Cohen Becomes the 6th Member of the Backstreet Boys During Las Vegas Concert

Backstreet's Back...with a new addition?

On Saturday night, TV host Andy Cohen attended the Backstreet Boys' concert in Las Vegas and briefly made a cameo as the band's sixth member. Both Cohen and the boy band posted about the epic concert on social media on Sunday.

The Watch What Happens Live host shared a video of him lip syncing on stage and dancing to "Shape of My Heart." He wrote, "I'm totally a Backstreet Boy now! #ShapeOfMyHeart." He even received a red rose and hugs from the band while on stage.

Either before or after the show, Cohen also posted a picture with the Backstreet Boys. The band, who all wore white outfits, smiled as Cohen stood in the middle and smoldered.

It goes without saying that Cohen must have felt "Larger Than Life."