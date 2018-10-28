A Kidney Stone Couldn't Stop Simone Biles From Dominating at the 2018 World Gymnastics Championships

Even a kidney stone could not keep Simone Biles down.

On Friday afternoon, the Olympic gymnast wasn't practicing for the 2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships qualifying rounds just hours away. Instead, she was in a hospital bed.

"Nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships," the 21-year-old athlete tweeted. "This kidney stone can wait.... doing it for my team! I'll be gucci girls."

Biles kept her word. After getting the diagnosis and information about the stone, the star went on to compete in Qatar without having it removed. "We will deal with it after world championships! fingers crossed it stays okay!!!" she clarified to a fan on Twitter.