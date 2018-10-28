Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rubbed Noses in New Zealand

The royal tour has officially reached New Zealand.

Approaching the end of their 16-day tour, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in Wellington, New Zealand on Sunday to more throngs of ecstatic natives waiting to catch a glimpse, snap a photo or—hopefully!—exchange a few words with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But, first, it was time for the couple to be welcomed to New Zealand with a traditional Māori greeting—a hongi. A hongi, which serves a similar purpose as a handshake, is done by pressing one's nose and forehead to another person's. The royals are no stranger to the practice as they've both participated in a hongi at past events.

Upon arrival at the Government House, Governor-General Pasty Reddy greeted the pair at her home and a Powhiri, a Māori welcome, began. The Duke and Duchess first rubbed noses with Kaumatua Professor Piri Sciascia and Kuia, Te Ripowai Higgins.