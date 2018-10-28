Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rubbed Noses in New Zealand

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock
by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., Oct. 28, 2018 9:37 AM
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock
The royal tour has officially reached New Zealand.
Approaching the end of their 16-day tour, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in Wellington, New Zealand on Sunday to more throngs of ecstatic natives waiting to catch a glimpse, snap a photo or—hopefully!—exchange a few words with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
But, first, it was time for the couple to be welcomed to New Zealand with a traditional Māori greeting—a hongi. A hongi, which serves a similar purpose as a handshake, is done by pressing one's nose and forehead to another person's. The royals are no stranger to the practice as they've both participated in a hongi at past events.
Upon arrival at the Government House, Governor-General Pasty Reddy greeted the pair at her home and a Powhiri, a Māori welcome, began. The Duke and Duchess first rubbed noses with Kaumatua Professor Piri Sciascia and Kuia, Te Ripowai Higgins.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Three Māori warriors then challenged the dad-to-be to see if he was acceptable of being invited in. Chief warrior and Warrant Officer Aaron Morrison from the New Zealand Army then performed a dance and placed a dart on the ground, which Harry knelt down to pick up and accept their challenge.
While shouting a greeting and hitting his leg, Officer Morrison signified that the royal was accepted and could come forward to view a haka performance, a Māori war dance used both on the battlefied and when groups peacefully come together.
When the haka ended, the royals greeted Officer Morrison and Officer Nikau with a hongi and then watched boys from the Hato Paora school perform a second haka in their school uniforms.
Rosa Woods - Pool/Getty Images
Later, after the couple laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, they took a walkabout among the crowd.
In addition to chatting with natives, the couple also accepted gifts, including a Buzzy Bee, a popular New Zealand toy, for their baby on the way, as well as a homemade red rose brooch from 10-year-old aspiring designer Alexandra MacKay, which Markle immediately fastened to her Karen Walker plaid trench coat.
There was no shortage of sweet moments, including Markle comforting a crying fan. According to a reporter on location, the duchess spent "quite a while talking" to the teen.
What a great mom the expectant royal will make!
All in the Family! Relive All the Over-the-Top Moments on Keeping Up With the Kardashians Over the Last 15 Seasons
Oh, Pretty Woman! Celebrate Julia Roberts' Birthday With Us By Looking Back at All Her Iconic Film Roles
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?