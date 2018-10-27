Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Bali Vacation Will Make You Want to Call Your Travel Agent ASAP

Shutterstock
by Lena Grossman | Sat., Oct. 27, 2018 6:26 PM
Kim Kardashian Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian recently enjoyed a beautiful and relaxing getaway to Bali, Indonesia.
The three sisters and some of their kids spent time both engaging in local culture and lounging by the beach. On Saturday, Kim posted a video of herself on a swing just feet away from the gorgeous cerulean and turquoise sea. She wore, of course, her signature neon pink bikini and looked completely relaxed.
Kourtney posted a fair number of pictures while visiting Buddhist temples. "Thank you Bali for the happiness and peace," she captioned one photo of her sitting on steps next to her daughter, Penelope Disick. The oldest Kardashian sister also shared many videos on her Instagram story from different spots around the island, including a few from a local market.
Penelope wasn't the only Kardashian Kousin who went along on the trip. Reign Disick also joined and so did Khloe's baby, True Thompson. Kourtney posted a picture of Reign's arm around baby True, who is looking away and had a big smile on her face. "He protects her," Kourtney wrote as the caption of the photo.
One Twitter user asked if True tagged along with Khloe to Bali, and Khloe replied enthusiastically. "Of course!!!!!!!!! I wouldn't have been able to go emotionally if she didn't come," she responded.
Khloe posted a breathtaking picture of an infinity pool overlooking the ocean at sunset. "Dear Bali, you were everything and more," she wrote.
Kim turned 38 on Oct. 21 and was surprised by her husband Kanye West with a plethora of gifts. The day before her birthday, Kim awoke to beautiful piano playing and exotic flowers hanging around the room. "I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family," Kanye tweeted that day.
From vacations in Miami to Cabo and Uganda to staycations in Calabasas, the Kardashians know how to give the rest of us vacation envy.
