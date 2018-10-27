Porsha Williams Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Porsha Williams is having a girl!

The 37-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced last month that she and Dennis McKinley are expecting their first child together. On Saturday, Williams held a gender reveal party, and when pink confetti was launched into the air, guests learned that the couple is expecting a daughter.

On Friday, Williams posted on her Instagram page a photo of her and McKinley kissing, writing, "Can't believe we will know the sex of our baby tomorrow...What do y'all think girl or boy???? #Mommy & Daddy."

Last month, many fans speculated that Williams hinted that she was expecting a girl when she commented on a photo of babies napping on hair salon chairs and wrote, "Omg I wish my baby was out !! I would have her right there getting done up lol."