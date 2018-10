Jenna Dewan Gets Cozy With New Man at Halloween Party After Divorce Filing

Jenna Dewan is moving on.

Hours after officially filing for divorce from Channing Tatum, the Step Up actress was spotted getting cozy with a mystery man at the Casamigos Halloween party at co-founder Mike Meldman's Beverly Hills house. A source tells E! News that Dewan, 37, dressed up as a fairy for the bash, which she attended alongside pal JoAnna Garcia.

"She arrived with Joanna Garcia but immediately met a guy inside," the insider tells us, adding that the duo "could not keep their hands off of each other."

"Jenna seemed very happy and like she was in a very good mood," the source adds. "At another point, Jenna was dancing with her new man and they were singing '90s hip hop songs together. It was really cute."