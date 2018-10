Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Dress Up as Skeletons for Halloween Bash

Stormi Webster's first Halloween!

Kylie Jenner dressed up with her baby girl for a Halloween dinner on Friday evening. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared photos from the bash on social media, showing her fans how she decorated for the special occasion. She also shared a photo of herself and baby Stormi dressed up as mommy and me skeletons! Kylie's pals also dressed up in similar skeleton onesies for the holiday celebration on Friday.

It was just days ago that Kylie, 21, and her beau Travis Scott, 26, took their 8-month old daughter to a pumpkin patch in celebration of Halloween. Kylie posted adorable family photos from the Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, Calif. earlier this week.

"first pumpkin patch," she captioned one sweet snap of Stormi.