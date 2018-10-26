These Celebrity Sightings at the 2018 World Series Are a Total Home Run

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 6:53 PM

Billie Lourd, Dodgers

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's time to take Hollywood out to the ball game!

As the 2018 MLB World Series heads into Game 3, celebrity fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox have flocked to Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium to witness the history-making event. 

Given Alex Rodriguez's legendary status within the baseball world, it's no wonder he and Jennifer Lopez haven't missed a match-up yet, jet-setting from Beantown to the City of Angels to catch game after game. Fellow baseball diehards and loyal Dodgers followers include Jimmy KimmelDanny TrejoAlyssa MilanoJason Bateman, Magic Johnson and more. During Friday evening's game—which sees the Sox leading the Dodgers 2-0—country music superstar Brad Paisley led the more than 56,000 in attendance in singing the national anthem. 

And now that the L.A. Dodgers have the home field advantage for the next three games, pop culture fanatics can expect to catch plenty more celebrity sightings. 

Photos

Celeb Dodgers Fans

Take a look at just some of the stars who are enjoying the World Series suspense in our gallery below.

Kaley Cuoco, 2018 World Series

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco

"First World Series game for pops and me!" the actress captioned this snapshot. "Thank you for the incredible seats, you know who you are! Go Dodgers !!!!! (don't worry guys, he brought his 45 yr old mit)!"

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 World Series

Instagram

Jimmy Kimmel

The late-night host poses for a selfie during Game 3 of the 2018 World Series. 

Lady Gaga, 2018 World Series

Lady Gaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga

Batter up! The A Star Is Born actress reps her beloved New York Yankees regardless of rooting for both teams. 

Brad Paisley, 2018 World Series

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Brad Paisley

The country music performer captivates Dodger Stadium with the national anthem. 

Terry Crews, 2018 World Series

Instagram

Terry Crews

The actor takes time to appreciate first responders while also supporting the Dodgers. 

Ronda Rousey, World Series 2018

Instagram

Ronda Rousey

L.A. represent! The WWE star travels to Fenway Park to watch the Dodgers take on the Boston Red Sox. 

Magic Johnson, 2018 World Series

Instagram

Magic Johnson

The basketball legend and his wife attend Game 1 of the MLB World Series.

Rob Lowe, 2018 World Series

Instagram

Rob Lowe

Here's some Dodger pride, courtesy of the Parks and Recreation star! 

