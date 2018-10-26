These Celebrity Sightings at the 2018 World Series Are a Total Home Run

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
It's time to take Hollywood out to the ball game!
As the 2018 MLB World Series heads into Game 3, celebrity fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox have flocked to Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium to witness the history-making event.
Given Alex Rodriguez's legendary status within the baseball world, it's no wonder he and Jennifer Lopez haven't missed a match-up yet, jet-setting from Beantown to the City of Angels to catch game after game. Fellow baseball diehards and loyal Dodgers followers include Jimmy Kimmel, Danny Trejo, Alyssa Milano, Jason Bateman, Magic Johnson and more. During Friday evening's game—which sees the Sox leading the Dodgers 2-0—country music superstar Brad Paisley led the more than 56,000 in attendance in singing the national anthem.
And now that the L.A. Dodgers have the home field advantage for the next three games, pop culture fanatics can expect to catch plenty more celebrity sightings.
Take a look at just some of the stars who are enjoying the World Series suspense in our gallery below.
Kaley Cuoco/Instagram
Kaley Cuoco
"First World Series game for pops and me!" the actress captioned this snapshot. "Thank you for the incredible seats, you know who you are! Go Dodgers !!!!! (don't worry guys, he brought his 45 yr old mit)!"
Instagram
Jimmy Kimmel
The late-night host poses for a selfie during Game 3 of the 2018 World Series.
Lady Gaga/Instagram
Lady Gaga
Batter up! The A Star Is Born actress reps her beloved New York Yankees regardless of rooting for both teams.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Brad Paisley
The country music performer captivates Dodger Stadium with the national anthem.
Instagram
Terry Crews
The actor takes time to appreciate first responders while also supporting the Dodgers.
Instagram
Ronda Rousey
L.A. represent! The WWE star travels to Fenway Park to watch the Dodgers take on the Boston Red Sox.
Instagram
Magic Johnson
The basketball legend and his wife attend Game 1 of the MLB World Series.
Instagram
Rob Lowe
Here's some Dodger pride, courtesy of the Parks and Recreation star!
