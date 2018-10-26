These Celebrity Sightings at the 2018 World Series Are a Total Home Run

It's time to take Hollywood out to the ball game!

As the 2018 MLB World Series heads into Game 3, celebrity fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox have flocked to Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium to witness the history-making event.

Given Alex Rodriguez's legendary status within the baseball world, it's no wonder he and Jennifer Lopez haven't missed a match-up yet, jet-setting from Beantown to the City of Angels to catch game after game. Fellow baseball diehards and loyal Dodgers followers include Jimmy Kimmel, Danny Trejo, Alyssa Milano, Jason Bateman, Magic Johnson and more. During Friday evening's game—which sees the Sox leading the Dodgers 2-0—country music superstar Brad Paisley led the more than 56,000 in attendance in singing the national anthem.

And now that the L.A. Dodgers have the home field advantage for the next three games, pop culture fanatics can expect to catch plenty more celebrity sightings.