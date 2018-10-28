Hailey Baldwin's Cozy Look and More Outfits You Can Netflix and Chill In

Timur Emek/GC Images
Although the chill may be driving everyone inside, you don't have to closet your style.
When celebrities aren't on the red carpet or runway, dazzling the world in designer clothes, their style is surprisingly relatable. Like everyone else, their off-duty looks center on comfort, featuring soft, cozy fabrics, cloud-like footwear and non-constricting garments (See: Hailey Baldwin's teddy bear-level comfort). They aren't the most luxurious outfits, but what they lack style in luxury, they make up for in versatility. You can wear them anywhere, and you'll want to.
A-listers also have a way of making casual styles look sexy (wearing casual clothes doesn't stop the paparazzi from taking photos of them). Thus, your date nights spent indoors (attn: Hailey and Justin Bieber) usually require an outfit that says "I'm not trying too hard," but also reads "I'm hot and confident." We're here to tell you that you can do both by following the casual style of celebrities.
Check out the best Netflix and Chill-worthy outfits below, then shop your favorite!
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Bella Hadid's Errand Ensemble
According to this star, home is where your athleisure is. The supermodel makes run to the grocery store wearing form-fitting gym outfit, including the leggings from Australian sports brand, Casall. To recreate her style, which is perfect for weekend errands and productive days made inside, simply find leggings and a matching sports bra and pair with bright, attention-grabbing sneakers.
Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage
Justine Skye's Neon Comfort
Sweatsuits are the must-have when you want to warm and cozy. To jazz up the traditional grey sweats, the singer opts a very bright hue, then completes her photo-ready look with white sneakers.
Timur Emek/GC Images
Hailey Baldwin's Teddy Bear-Level Coziness
Although the model may taking important calls, she demonstrated how chic comfort can be with a teddy jacket, grey hoodies, relaxed denim and furry slippers. To elevate her comfort for flashing cameras, she added large silver hoops and pink-tinted glasses.
BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Hilary Duff's Maternity Style
Pregnant or not, the Younger star's fall outfit provides enough comfort and style to be a must-have for the season. Whether you're shopping for pumpkins or heading to a family dinner, a maxi dress, long sweater and wool hat are staples for the season. For colder climates, swap the star's sandals for ankle boots and you're ready for a warm fire or the paparazzi.
BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Vanessa Hudgens' Denim Daze
While this may be the triple threat's day off, her style is on point for a comfort-seeking fashionista. She wears Casall leggings, a crop top, denim hat, shearling-lined denim coat and edgy boots, an appealing choice when seeking to look effortless.
BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Kim Kardashian's Cargo Joggers
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is the master of high fashion comfort. Decked out her Yeezy, the reality star created a monochrome look, completed by sock boots and joggers. If you want to add heels to your atheleisure for casual date night, try on on the beauty mogul's look.