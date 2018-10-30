6 Things Only The Grinch Can Get Away With During the Holidays

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Kelleher | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Fall Movie Guide, The Grinch

Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures

You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch.

We are less than two weeks away from the highly anticipated release of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, the animated film follows the grouchy Grinch on his mission to steal Christmas from Whoville. Like the 1966 and 2000 versions of How The Grinch Stole Christmas, the classic holiday story carries the universal theme of optimism and the spirit of Christmas.

But before The Grinch understands the true meaning of the holiday, he's up to some crazy, anti-Christmas mischief.

In celebration of the film's upcoming release, we're taking a look at some things only The Grinch could get away with. But perhaps that's why we absolutely love him.

Photos

Upcoming Movies

The Grinch, Gifs

Giphy

1. Walk The Streets in Head-to-Toe Green

If we saw a man walking down our neighborhood in so much green, we wouldn't know who to call first. But for The Grinch, it's totally the norm. You do you, Grinch.

2. Dress Dogs Up as Reindeer

If we were at a dog park and saw someone dressing their dog like one of Santa's helpers, we may judge so hard. But when The Grinch does it, it's just another day in Whoville.

3. Wrap Humans as a Gift

Nothing puts The Grinch in the Christmas spirit like wrapping Cindy Lou Who up like a present. Meanwhile, our kids won't even put a bow on their heads for longer than two minutes. 

Photos

Celebrity Christmas Cards

The Grinch, Gifs

Giphy

4. Have Your Mood Become a Classic Christmas Song

We all have that one family member that is super sassy around the holidays. Somehow, The Grinch gets rewarded for it. BRB adding "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" to our playlists now.

5. Hate Everything About Christmas

Christmas literally brings "Joy to the World." The Grinch steals the joy. But isn't that what makes the movie so unique?

6. Feel Heartache When His Heart Gets Bigger

No one wants to have their heart broken, unless you are The Grinch, in which case a cold heart is a happy heart. Ho, ho, ho!

The Grinch will premiere November 9 in movie theaters nationwide.

(E! and Universal Pictures are part of the NBCUniversal family)

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Entertainment , Holidays , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Matt Damon Is a "Jerk" After the World Series

The Office

This Is What The Office's Jenna Fischer Did to Nail Her Iconic Performance in "The Dundies"

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum

How Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Are Bouncing Back From Their Shocking Split

Total Divas 807, Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton

That's Hot! Watch Paige and Nia Jax Brainstorm Their Own Version of The Simple Life

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Children, New Zealand

Prince Harry Comforts a Young Boy Whose Mother Died, Too

Fall TV split

These Are Fall TV 2018's Best and Worst New Shows—According to You!

Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo

Bob Saget Marries Kelly Rizzo: See Photos of Their Beautiful Beachside Wedding

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.