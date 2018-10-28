All the Married to Medicine Confessions That Nearly Gave Fans a Heart Attack

Mark Hill/Virginia Sherwood/Bravo
Here's something the doctor order: We all need to talk about Married to Medicine.
For six seasons, the faces of Bravo's hit series have become some of the most relatable, authentic and genuine reality stars on TV. If you don't believe us, just look at the ratings that keep climbing and climbing.
But in a genre where so many only like to share the good parts of their lives, this crew including original cast members Dr. Jackie Walters and Dr. Simone Whitmore haven't been afraid to document the tough times in marriage, relationship, work and friendship.
"I think the fans have really connected with the cast's families because maybe we remind them of some of their own families," Mariah Huq shared with E! News. "I think we have been very transparent. I also think people can relate to our ups and downs because they are very real situations."
Toya Bush-Harris added, "We think that the audience has resonated with us so much because we have been so transparent with our real lives...We think people appreciate how honest we have been and that we are not going through any issues that the audience hasn't gone through too. Hopefully we have been good examples on how married couples should work through conflict and the difficulties life inevitably will bring."
This season alone, Dr. Jackie and Dr. Simone have worked to repair their marriages with their respective husbands. As for Quad Webb-Lunceford, she recently revealed on the small screen that she filed for divorce from Dr. Gregory Lunceford.
Through all the highs and lows, this group of ladies has proven that life may not get easy. At the same time, with a strong support system and sisterhood, anyone can get stronger.
"We are far from perfect...but who is? We choose to be true to ourselves and be real," Toya shared with us. Dr. Simone added, "The fans of Married to Medicine keep me motivated to share the highs and lows of my marriage because they hold me accountable whenever I'm wrong and provide support and encouragement for me to continue working on my marriage."
For those just checking into Bravo's hit series or longtime visitors, take a look back at some of the shocking moments from previous seasons in our gallery below. You may just want to come back for a follow-up.
Mark Hill/Bravo
When photos surfaced of Curtis Berry cheating on Dr. Jackie, viewers were stunned to say the very least. The OB-GYN would also file for divorce three days after she found out about her husband's infidelity in 2017. But in season six, the couple is back together and giving their romance a second chance. "I thought about the person I married. Why did I marry him? What would life be like without him? Talking about how to go through the divorce brought back a lot of good memories of how do we do this and divide it. It was a lot. It was a lot," she later admitted to BravoTV.com. "I didn't want a divorce."
Mark Hill/Bravo
In recent seasons, the Sister Circle co-host and husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford have been struggling in their marriage. It all came to a head at the season five reunion when Dr. Gregory dropped a bombshell. "Me and a friend of mine, we met these two girls and we went back to a hotel," he shared with Andy Cohen. "Did anything happen? No!" Ultimately, Quad filed for divorce in season six after fighting for her union. "My marriage got to the point where i had nothing to look forward to. I knew that this is not right," she confessed. "So i filed for divorce, packed my bags and found myself a new residence."
Mark Hill/Bravo
While the cast may appear to be doing well financially, Toya and her husband Dr. Eugene Harris found themselves in a sticky situation when they owed about $170,000 in back taxes to the IRS. In season four and five, the couple worked their butts off to stay on a budget with Dr. Eugene working more hours than ever before. Today, the family is back on track. "No one wants to have to share their financial issues, but again we realized that money is often a point of conflict in many marriages, so we decided to share our struggles," Toya shared with E! News. "Many couples would have collapsed under this great pressure, but we trusted each other and God and worked as a team to make a comeback. We wanted to show that through prayer and hard work you can overcome any obstacle as a couple."
Mark Hill/Bravo
When it comes to Dr. Heavenly's marriage to Dr. Damon Kimes, viewers think they have one of the strongest bonds in the franchise. But in season six, rumors sparked that Dr. Damon—AKA Daddy—was being unfaithful. "I can tell you a lot of people that have slept with Daymond," Mariah Huq shared with the cast. "Do you want me to bring the receipts? Do I need to bring the receipts baby girl because I've got receipts?" There's no evidence yet, but the reunion hasn't occurred either.
Mark Hill/Bravo
In the season five reunion, Dr. Simone shocked viewers when she announced her separation from Cecil Whitmore after 21 years of marriage. "I have reached a place where I am in a marriage where I do not feel loved and no sacrifices are being made for me to make me feel loved," she told People at the time. "I must move on." On season six, however, fans have watched the couple work on their issues and reconcile for the time being. "It has been really tough talking about my marital problems with my boys and talking about the possibility of divorce," Dr. Simone shared with E! News. "It has been an amazing feeling to have so many people cheering for the success of my marriage."
Virginia Sherwood/Bravo
When Dr. Jackie was at a crossroads in her marriage, Mariah dropped her own marriage confession. "It's okay to fight for your marriage…I've been where you are," Mariah shared in an episode when discussing her husband's past infidelity. "I want her to know that this is a phase, but you have to be on the same page, and you both have to be willing to put in the work."
Mark Hill/Bravo
She's only been on the show for two seasons, and dare we say Dr. Contessa is keeping things drama-free in the family department. During season five, however, the doctor tearfully decided to take a break from her job to be a stay-at-home mom. Her motivation? She feared missing out on her children's big moments. In season six, however, she returned to work part time.
Michael Larsen/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
While she isn't part of the cast anymore, Lisa Nicole faced criticism from her co-stars and viewers in regards to her relationship with Dr. Darren Naugles. It didn't help when he said this infamous quote in a confessional. "I've been married to my wife for nine years and faithful to her for five," he shared. Say what?! It ultimately got everyone talking with Lisa Nicole having one request for her man at the season four reunion. "What I'm gonna say to you is is you got to stop saying dumb s--t that embarrasses me," she demanded.
