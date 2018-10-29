We’re Kind of Pissed The Haunting of Hill House Was Missing These Scenes

It turns out the Crain family wasn't the only meal Hill House was craving.

Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, based on Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel of the same name, tells the story of the five Crain siblings, who are all various levels of f--ked up after their time living in Hill House as kids. Throughout the stellar 10-episode season, we slowly see just how each of the siblings were slowly eaten away at by the house in their own way while the family lived there in 1992, along with seeing how their mother Olivia (Carla Gugino) was perhaps its most desired family member of all.

Given that the house was built over 100 years prior to the Crains making the no-good very-bad decision to try and flip the house, the family was far from the first to be haunted by it. And while we got a few glimpses at the other former residents of Massachusetts' scariest house ever, we never learn about what happened to them. But we almost did.