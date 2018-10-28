Awww! True Thompson's Name Totally Came to Fruition During Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower

Mommy mode!

The Kardashian-Jenners experienced all the phases of motherhood during Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. For starters, Khloe Kardashian brought all of her loved ones together for an epic baby shower.

In fact, it was at this celebration where Khloe and Tristan Thompson got the winning suggestion for their little one's name. At the baby shower, the expectant parents asked their guests to write down name suggestions on a wall. Although there were plenty of suggestions written down, Khloe grandmother's MJ dropped the standout name.

"Grandma, do you want to help pick a name?" Kim Kardashian asked Kris Jenner's mom. "True, your grandfather?"

"Your grandfather," MJ noted. "T-R-U-E."

Everyone was certainly excited to celebrate Khloe's pregnancy, especially Kris.

"Out of all my kids, I worried for a second about whether or not Khloe would have a baby," the momager tearfully expressed. "It's such an amazing blessing. We are beyond excited and thrilled to welcome my ninth grandchild, that's a lot of people."