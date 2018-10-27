Casey Anthony 10 Years After Her Daughter's Death: Inside Her Quest for a Normal Life Amid So Many Questions Still Unanswered

Ten years ago, the remains of 2-year-old Caylee Anthony were found in the woods less than a mile from her grandparents' Orlando, Fla., home, where she had lived with her mom, Casey Anthony.

In 2011, Casey Anthony was acquitted of murdering Caylee, but found guilty of lying to law enforcement—four misdemeanor counts, resulting in a four-year prison sentence that turned into 12 days after factoring in time already served.

To this day, no one who was not there can say for sure what happened to Caylee, whether her death was an accident, prompting Casey to panic and handle the aftermath shockingly poorly, as the defense argued, or whether the child was killed intentionally by her mother.

"I don't give a s--t about what anyone thinks about me," Anthony told the Associated Press last year. "I don't care about that. I never will. I'm OK with myself. I sleep pretty good at night."

Anthony didn't particularly come off as a sympathetic figure during the trial, either, her seemingly callous actions after Caylee disappeared (such as entering a "Hot Bod" contest at a club a few days later in addition to not calling police, and then accusing a babysitter of kidnapping) leaving much to be concerned about. Yet after 10 hours of deliberations, a jury found her not guilty of murder and aggravated manslaughter.

Not, however, because they were fully convinced of her innocence.