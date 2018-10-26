Which Bella Twin Will Win the Tonight Show Thumb Wrestling Championship Belt?

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 1:23 PM
Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have conquered the wrestling world, but are they ready to dominate thumb wrestling too?
In this exclusive clip from the Bella Twins' Friday night appearance on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon asks the two Total Divas stars to engage in a thumb wrestling match. Being competitive professional athletes, it isn't surprisingly that they happily agree to the challenge!
"Nikki, on Sunday, you are competing for the Raw Women's Championship at WWE Evolution," Jimmy remarks to Brie and Nikki. "Tonight though there's another championship belt going up for grabs…this is The Tonight Show Thumb Wrestling Championship belt."
Thankfully, both Brie and Nikki are "down" and "ready" to face off in the thumb wrestling ring. "I will be the referee and I'll have the belt," the late night personality continues. "I want a fair fight, okay?"
While Brie and Nikki are evenly matched for this particular challenge, it's the Dancing With the Stars alum who walks away the winner. Understandably elated over her win, Nikki jumps up and down as Jimmy declares her the official victor.
For the funny face off, be sure to take a look at the exclusive clip above! Also, don't forget to catch Brie and Nikki's full Tonight Show sit-down tonight at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Returns Sept 19 @ 9e|6p
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?