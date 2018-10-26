Priyanka Chopra May Wear This Bridal Gown to Her Wedding

  • By
    &

by Roberta Correia | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 1:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Bridal Predictions, Priyanka Chopra

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

We asked Roberta Correia, Deputy Digital Director of Brides, to share her bridal predictions for our favorite engaged celebrities. 

ICYMI, the top bridal designers in the business just revealed their latest wedding dress collections at Fall 2019 Bridal Fashion Week. Along with the Brides editors, I've just spent several whirlwind days heading to back-to-back fashion shows and presentations, checking out all of the freshest bridal trends that'll you'll soon be seeing at weddings everywhere—even those of the celebrity set!

What better place for our favorite famous brides to find their dream dresses than the runway, after all? And as each gorgeous gown made its debut, I couldn't help but imagine which ones celebrity brides-to-be—such as Lea Michele and Priyanka Chopra—might choose for their own wedding days, had they been sitting next to me in the front row. 

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Cindy Crawford, Amber Heard, Constance Wu and More

Wondering what I have in mind? Here are my wedding dress picks for these engaged celebs.

ESC: Bridal Predictions, Priyanka Chopra

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

fully expect Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to say I do in a multi-event celebration that spans countries and cultures (they did celebrate their engagement with a traditional Hindu roka ceremony in Mumbai, after all). 

ESC: Lazaro, Wedding Gown Predictions

Lazaro

Lazaro

Perhaps the bride will even showcase her Indian heritage with an anything-but-white wedding dress, like this gorgeous gold number from Lazaro.

ESC: Lea Michele, Golden Globe After Party

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Lea Michele

Lea Michele's engagement ring from fiancé Zandy Reich is beyond eye-catching with its massive sparkly center stone, so I expect her wedding dress to be just as opulent. 

Article continues below

ESC: Ines di Santo, Wedding Gown Predictions

firstVIEW.com

Ines Di Santo

Perhaps she'll even embrace the romantic sleeve trend I noticed cropping up at several fashion shows. I'm voting for this frothy number from Ines Di Santo.

ESC: Meghan Trainor

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Meghan Trainor

Doesn't Meghan Trainor seem like the ultimate bridechilla? With her seemingly relaxed approach to wedding planning, I can't imagine the singer would go for anything too fussy in the dress department. 

ESC: Romona by Romona Keveza, Wedding Gown Predictions

Romona by Romona Keveza

Romona by Romona Keveza

This effortlessly special Romona Keveza gown has a modern femininity to it that think Meghan won't be able to say "No" to.

Article continues below

ESC: Ellie Goulding

Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Ellie Goulding

This two-time royal wedding singer (the Grammy nominee performed at Kate Middleton and Prince William's royal wedding reception in 2011, and reportedly also sang at the celebration of Princess Eugenie's recent nuptials) is in need of a regal wedding dress to match her resume. 

ESC: Galia Lahav, Wedding Gown Predictions

Galia Lahav

Galia Lahav

I think this Galia Lahav ball gown with its unexpected tulle overskirt marries the classic princess look with Ellie's eclectic style.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Priyanka Chopra , Style Collective , Weddings , Fashion , Life/Style , VG , Shopping , Style , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney's $18,000 Coat Collection Will Make You Actually Excited for Winter

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Answer Holiday Wishes With a Purse Collection at Walmart

ESC: Best Dressed, Amber Heard

Amber Heard Channels Dark Romance and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Camila Cabello

This Is How Camila Cabello's Makeup Artist Covers Acne on the Red Carpet

Shopping: Sweater Dresses

10 High Quality Sweater Dresses Under $100

Irina Shayk Shows off Her New Collection With Ellen Tracy

ESC: Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson Ross Is a Budding Style Icon—Here's Proof

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.