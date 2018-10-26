Priyanka Chopra May Wear This Bridal Gown to Her Wedding

We asked Roberta Correia, Deputy Digital Director of Brides, to share her bridal predictions for our favorite engaged celebrities.

ICYMI, the top bridal designers in the business just revealed their latest wedding dress collections at Fall 2019 Bridal Fashion Week. Along with the Brides editors, I've just spent several whirlwind days heading to back-to-back fashion shows and presentations, checking out all of the freshest bridal trends that'll you'll soon be seeing at weddings everywhere—even those of the celebrity set!

What better place for our favorite famous brides to find their dream dresses than the runway, after all? And as each gorgeous gown made its debut, I couldn't help but imagine which ones celebrity brides-to-be—such as Lea Michele and Priyanka Chopra—might choose for their own wedding days, had they been sitting next to me in the front row.