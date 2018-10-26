Kaley Cuoco Snaps Back at Social Media Trolls Asking If She's Pregnant

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 12:48 PM
Kaley Cuoco has two words for social media trolls: "shut up."
The Big Bang Theory actress, who wed husband Karl Cook in June, stepped out on Monday night for the 2018 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles. The TV star looked ever the fashionista in a Kate Spade lilac floral dress as she posed for photographers alongside her sister, Briana Cuoco. However, after sharing the snaps on her Instagram, it became clear that that the Internet was focused on something else.
"So, because I'm in traffic I thought I'd take this time to comment on some Instagram trolls," she said in her Instagram Story on Tuesday, as reported by People. "I posted a picture this morning of my sister and I from an event last night and people said I looked pregnant."
The star then posed a question to anyone watching. "Now, would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they're obviously dressed up and say, 'Are you pregnant?' " she asked. "It's just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that."
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
To clear up any remaining questions, Cuoco shut down speculation.
"I'm not pregnant. I guess it was a pregnant angle. Seriously, shut up," the 32-year-old concluded.
Meanwhile, Cuoco can shift her focus to some impressive news—she reached the second spot on Forbes' 2018 list of the highest-paid TV actresses.
The funny lady, who will star on all 12 seasons of the CBS hit before it's end in in 2019, amassed 24.5 million between June 2017 and June 2018.
Not too shabby, Kaley!
