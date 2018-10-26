Kaley Cuoco Snaps Back at Social Media Trolls Asking If She's Pregnant

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 12:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kaley Cuoco has two words for social media trolls: "shut up."

The Big Bang Theory actress, who wed husband Karl Cook in June, stepped out on Monday night for the 2018 InStyle Awards in Los Angeles. The TV star looked ever the fashionista in a Kate Spade lilac floral dress as she posed for photographers alongside her sister, Briana Cuoco. However, after sharing the snaps on her Instagram, it became clear that that the Internet was focused on something else. 

"So, because I'm in traffic I thought I'd take this time to comment on some Instagram trolls," she said in her Instagram Story on Tuesday, as reported by People. "I posted a picture this morning of my sister and I from an event last night and people said I looked pregnant."

The star then posed a question to anyone watching. "Now, would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they're obviously dressed up and say, 'Are you pregnant?' " she asked. "It's just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that."

Photos

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook: Romance Rewind

Kaley Cuoco, 2018 InStyle Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

To clear up any remaining questions, Cuoco shut down speculation. 

"I'm not pregnant. I guess it was a pregnant angle. Seriously, shut up," the 32-year-old concluded. 

Meanwhile, Cuoco can shift her focus to some impressive news—she reached the second spot on Forbes' 2018 list of the highest-paid TV actresses.

The funny lady, who will star on all 12 seasons of the CBS hit before it's end in in 2019, amassed 24.5 million between June 2017 and June 2018. 

Not too shabby, Kaley!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kaley Cuoco , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Almost Featured a Big Tribute to Sabrina the Teenage Witch

ESC: Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney's $18,000 Coat Collection Will Make You Actually Excited for Winter

Post Malone Is Postmate's No. 1 Customer: By The Numbers

Mac Miller, Lil Zan

Lil Xan's New Album Is the Ultimate Tribute to ''His Hero'' Mac Miller

Laura Prepon, Ben Foster

Laura Prepon's First Photo of Daughter Ella Is a Treat for All OITNB Fans

2018 New Fall TV

Love It or Hate It: Vote for Your Favorite New Fall Shows

Tekashi69, Daniel Hernandez

Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced to 4 Years Probation in Child Sex Case

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.