Busy Philipps Can't Believe It's "All Happening" During Emotional Busy Tonight Set Reveal

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 12:07 PM

Busy, busy, busy.

That's exactly what Busy Philipps has been leading up to the premiere of her new E! chat show, Busy Tonight. However, it seems that everything has finally come into place ahead of Busy Tonight's Sunday, Oct. 28 launch.

If you're in disbelief, you aren't alone as the Cougar Town alum was recently brought to tears over seeing her gorgeous set for the first time.

"I've been doing my promotional tour for 11 days, for the book and TV show, but everything's been happening without me," Busy explained in the clip above. "I wanna look!"

Thankfully, the Freaks and Geeks veteran didn't have to wait much longer for the big reveal. In fact, the mother of two could barely hide her emotions during the unveiling of the Busy Tonight set.

"Oh my god! This looks just like the drawing," Busy expressed. "Oh my god, you guys. [It's] all happening!"

Between the set reveal and the impressive premiere week guest list dropping, it really is "all happening" for Busy Tonight…and we couldn't be more excited about it.

For a sneak peek at the Busy Tonight set and Busy's emotional reaction, be sure to take a look at the clip above!

