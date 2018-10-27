5 Ways Will Smith and Disney Are Making Aladdin Feel Like a Whole New World

Who's ready to return to Agrabah?

Magic carpet rides to the famed city won't be taking off until May 24, 2019 when Disney unveils their live-action adaptation of their beloved '92 animated classic, Aladdin. (It'll be a busy year for Disney fans, as Aladdin will be bookended by the Dumbo adaptation out in March and The Lion King in July.) But ever since the Mouse House released the first teaser trailer for the film earlier this month, we've been more than ready to return to the story of that titular street rat and his Middle Eastern escapades.

And though it seems we can expect a mostly faithful adaptation, something the studio pulled off perfectly with last year's live-action re-imagining of Beauty and the Beast, the powers that be are making a handful of changes this time around. Suddenly, "A Whole New World" feels more appropriate than ever.

But what, exactly, will be different, you ask? Allow us to break it down.