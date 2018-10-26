Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Cast Play Witches Dos and Don'ts

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 11:24 AM
Would you use magic to meet Billy Eichner? Yes or no?
When E! News paid a visit to the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina set a few weeks ago, we grilled the cast on exactly how far they would go if their magical powers were real. Would they affect politics? Get a date? Fall in love? Perfect their eyebrows? While some of the cast was mostly very polite and convinced that using magic in most situations was cheating, some were perfectly willing to use it for pretty much anything at all.
You'll just have to watch the fun game above to find out who said what, and who would love to use their magic to summon Billy on the Street genius Billy Eichner.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is finally out on Netflix today, and there are definitely a couple things Sabrina probably morally shouldn't have used her magic to do, but let's just say she learns some pretty serious lessons in the process.
Stay tuned for more spoooooky coverage of your new favorite show, including everything you can expect from season two!
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is now streaming on Netflix.
