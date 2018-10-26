Kendall and Kylie Jenner Answer Holiday Wishes With a Purse Collection at Walmart

Our wishes have been granted—you can now shop designs from Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner at Walmart.com.

Today, the megastore announced that the new Kendall + Kylie for Walmart collection is coming very soon. In fact, it's available now for pre-order—get excited. The full collection includes 42 pieces of accessories, including small backpacks, fanny packs, wallets, crossbody purses and fun accents like pom-pom keychains. The color and fabric choices are also on trend for the holidays, featuring red patent leather, sequins and metallics.

The best part: All of the pieces are less than $36.