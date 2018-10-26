Meghan Markle Brought to Tears by Hilarious Anti-Mosquito Song

Meghan Markle was all smiles—and giggles!—as she and Prince Harry received a special surprise serenade during their trip to Tonga.

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex are on their first joint royal tour together and landed in the Polynesian island nation on Thursday, following a trip to Fiji. On Friday, they visited Tupou College, on the main island of Tongatapu, for a rainforest dedication.

There, the Tupbattlingou College Boys' choir serenaded Meghan and Harry with a song aimed at warding off mosquitoes, complete with flying gestures and buzzing sounds. The duchess erupted with laughter, wiping away tears.

The royal couple had reportedly sought medical advice about Zika before embarking on their tour. The CDC has warned that pregnant women should avoid non-essential travel to areas with risk of the Zika virus, which include Tonga and Fiji, because getting infected can cause serious birth defects. For those who do travel there, the group recommends taking precautions to avoid mosquito bites and use condoms for the rest of the pregnancy.