Maisie Williams' Game of Thrones Reunion Is So Cute It'll Make the Night King's Heart Melt

It was a Stark family reunion for Maisie Williams. The Game of Thrones star's role in the London production I and You brought out the family, including Jon Snow and Robb Stark. Yep, Kit Harington and Richard Madden came out to support their costar.

You might be wondering what's different about them, why they look a little…odd. It's because they're smiling. They're not covered in snow and dirt while waging war with the Night King. Speaking of the Night King, the photo Madden and Williams both posted to their respective Instagram accounts is sweet enough to make his cold heart melt.

