Tamron Hall and Al Roker Reunite Amid Megyn Kelly's Today Drama

Tamron Hall and Al Roker got back together—temporarily.

Hall met up with her former Today colleague at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre Thursday, sharing a photo of their reunion on social media. "Smiling ear to ear tonight with @alroker!!! Bravo Mr. Roker for an incredible performance in @WaitressMusical. The entire cast lit up the stage," she tweeted. "A magical Broadway NYC night. I'm blessed to know this icon. Yes, he sings in the show!" On Instagram, Hall said he is a "true icon," raving, "Blessed to know you sir."

Roker, who is making his Broadway debut as diner owner Joe, retweeted his friend. "It was great seeing you Ms. Hall," he wrote. "And you are correct, this is an incredibly talented cast!!" (Roker's limited run ends Nov. 11, and he does not perform in Saturday and Sunday matinees.)

The timing of Hall and Roker's reunion raised a few eyebrows, considering it occurred hours after multiple outlets reported Megyn Kelly Today was facing immediate cancellation in light of Megyn Kelly's controversial comments about blackface. Viewers will remember Kelly's program replaced Hall and Roker in the 9:00 hour of Today, spurring Hall's decision to leave NBC News altogether; Hall is planning to launch a daytime talk show on ABC in the fall of 2019.