Kris Jenner: I Can't "Control" Kanye West, but I Can "Be Supportive"

Regarding West's controversial meeting with Trump two weeks ago, Ellen DeGeneres asks Jenner, "Did you see when he went to the White House? How did you feel when you saw that?"

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was surprised, but not in the same way as others. "It was surprising that he was able to have that...It was very spontaneous, the stuff they were talking about. When they got to the airplane, I was like, 'Oh, my gosh. That is so Kanye.' He was sharing thoughts and things of himself," Jenner explains. "But I would rather he share some of that stuff privately. Obviously, it would be great [if he were more private], but I have to be able to show him I'm here if he needs me—we're all here if he needs us—and we just want to help him be the best he can be. But he definitely has his own thoughts and opinions, and he gets very excited about that. I don't know how else...You've known him a long time; I've known him a long time. And he does have different sides to him. And this is a side no one has seen before."

The daytime host then shows compassion for how West has been ripped apart in the media in recent weeks. "What we don't want is people piling on, because he's in a very vulnerable state right now, I think. And I think he needs help. You can say, 'We want to be there for him.' But it's got to be really tough for you, for [Kim Kardashian] and for everyone, because it's your family," DeGeneres says. "You've got so much going on anyway, but now you have to worry about that."