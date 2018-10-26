Tiffany Haddish Proves She's a "Sex Machine" in a Lip Sync Battle

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 4:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tiffany Haddish, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jimmy Fallon never stood a chance.

The Tonight Show host challenged Tiffany Haddish to a lip sync battle Thursday—something he hadn't done in quite some time. Per usual, they each performed twice without letting the other know which songs they had picked. Fallon kicked things off by covering Deee-Lite's '90s dance classic "Groove Is in the Heart." It took a lot of courage for a grown man to move the way Fallon did, but it was no match for Haddish's confident swagger. "When I was growing up in Los Angeles, this artist was one of my favorite MCs, and she still is today," the Nobody's Fool actress, 38, explained. "Her name is The Lady of Rage and the name of this song is 'Afro Puffs.'"

Even Fallon couldn't believe how convincing Haddish was. Just look at his face!

"Really?" he asked. "You're going rough with your 'Afro Puff.'"

"We goin' gangsta, baby!" Haddish told him. "We goin' gangsta, baby!"

Photos

Lip Sync Battle Performances

Coincidentally, Fallon was about to "go gangsta" for his next song: Post Malone's "Psycho." It started off simple, but Fallon upped the ante when he stopped the song to apply temporary face tattoos that mimicked the rapper's. Impressed, Haddish asked, "Impromptu tattoos, huh?"

Haddish had her game face on, and she wasn't going down without a fight. "For my final song, I had to go deep, so I decided to go with the Godfather of Soul, Mr. James Brown. Can we make it look like old school TV? Like the first time people ever saw James Brown perform?" she asked a cameraman, who gave her a black and white filter. "Thanks. This song is called 'Sex Machine.'"

The comedienne channeled Brown's spirit, mimicking his famous footwork (and even doing The Robot, randomly). By the time it was over, Fallon readily admitted defeat. "Oh, my goodness!" he marveled. "Tiffany Haddish, everybody! The clear winner! The champion! Tiffany Haddish!"

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tiffany Haddish , The Tonight Show , Entertainment , LOL , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Camila Cabello, Never Be The Same

Camila Cabello Brings the Heat in Her Music Videos: Vote for the Sauciest One of the Bunch Now

John Mayer

John Mayer Calls Taylor Swift's Reputation a "Fine Piece of Work"

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Plane, Tonga Visit

Meghan Markle Brought to Tears by Hilarious Anti-Mosquito Song

Maisie Williams, Richard Madden

Maisie Williams' Game of Thrones Reunion Is So Cute It'll Make the Night King's Heart Melt

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1511

KUWTK: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Decide to Take North to the March for Our Lives Rally

People's Choice Awards, PCAs

Here's Your First Look at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Trophy!

Tamron Hall, Al Roker

Tamron Hall and Al Roker Reunite Amid Megyn Kelly's Today Drama

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.