We Played a Drinking Game With Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe on the Outlander Set in Scotland and There Are Worse Things to Do

Pure joy. That's the only way to describe what it's like to be on the set of Outlander in Scotland to interview the cast—a k a something that is supposed to be "work" but ends up feeling like you won the life-experience lottery.

These people—Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton and John Bell (young Ian)—are straight-up gems of humans, and despite the success of the show, have remained grounded and kind. And also, really, just a walking party. So you know we had to break out the whisky!

Since Outlander returns in just one week—finally!—we are celebrating by sharing this drinking game with Sam and Cait called "Ne'er Have I E'er"—in which they revealed who giggles the most during sex scenes, whether they've ever felt a romantic spark in real life (the answer was...ahem…surprising!), and more. And it all went down inside the show's gorgeous new set, Aunt Jocasta's (Maria Doyle Kennedy) house. Check out the video above!