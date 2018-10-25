Maluma Honored With the Extraordinary Evolution Award at 2018 Latin AMAs

Maluma really is having an epic night at the 2018 Latin American Music Awards.

In addition to performing and his many nominations, the 24-year-old Colombian singer has just received the Extraordinary Evolution Award for his growing fan base and "brilliant future" in the Latin American community. In a grand entrance, the artist and his crew ascended the stage to perform his hit song, "Mala Mia." Clad in black and rocking his new blonde hair, the artist and his all-female back-up dancers. He then blessed Dr. Ana Maria Polo with a peck on the lips before accepting his award.

"First of all, I want to thank all of you, because it's been very few years of my career, but I've been able to live a lot of things," he shared onstage, per ET. "And it's because of you that I wake up everyday with more motivation and hunger to persevere and dream. Thank you to God, because without him, I'd have nothing."

Maluma continued, "Thank you to the fans, without you, nothing would ever happen. I wake up everyday for you, to work and accomplish my dreams. On the other hand, women, listen to what I have to say. Long live gender equality. And as you know, you do whatever you want with us men."