Latin American Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The 2018 Latin American Music Awards are here!

Tonight, the show broadcasts live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The Fourth Annual Latin AMAs, which airs on Telemundo, pays tribute to today's most influential and iconic Latin artists, as voted by fans in the tradition of the American Music Awards.

The three-hour special is set to showcase performances from some of the biggest names in music like Becky G, CNCO, Alvaro Soler, Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Christian Nodal, Flo Rida, Leslie Grace, Ludacris, Pitbull, Prince Royce and Tini.

Ozuna and J Balvin are tied as the evening's most-nominated artists with nine each, followed by Nicky Jam with eight and Daddy Yankee with six.

Get acquainted with the 2018 Latin American Music Award winners by scrolling below!

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Christian Nodal

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Ozuna

Shakira