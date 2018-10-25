Latin American Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 5:13 PM

Maluma, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The 2018 Latin American Music Awards are here! 

Tonight, the show broadcasts live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The Fourth Annual Latin AMAs, which airs on Telemundo, pays tribute to today's most influential and iconic Latin artists, as voted by fans in the tradition of the American Music Awards.

The three-hour special is set to showcase performances from some of the biggest names in music like Becky GCNCOAlvaro SolerBanda MS de Sergio LizarragaChristian NodalFlo RidaLeslie GraceLudacrisPitbullPrince Royce and Tini

Ozuna and J Balvin are tied as the evening's most-nominated artists with nine each, followed by Nicky Jam with eight and Daddy Yankee with six. 

Get acquainted with the 2018 Latin American Music Award winners by scrolling below! 

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Christian Nodal

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Ozuna

Shakira

New Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny 

Manuel Turizo

Raymix

Sebastián Yatra 

Song of the Year

Becky G feat. Bad Bunny, "Mayores"

Daddy Yankee, "Dura"

J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"

Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato, "Échame La Culpa"

Maluma & Nego do Borel, "Corazón" 

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X" 

Wisin feat. Ozuna, "Escápate Conmigo" 

Album of the Year

Christian Nodal, Me Dejé Llevar

J Balvin, Vibras

Nicky Jam, Fénix

Ozuna, Odisea

Wisin, Victory

Favorite Artist - Female

Becky G

Jennifer Lopez

Karol G

Natti Natasha  

Favorite Artist - Male

Daddy Yankee 

J Balvin

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Ozuna 

Favorite Artist - Pop 

WINNER: CNCO

Luis Fonsi

Shakira 

Favorite Album - Pop

WINNER: CNCO, CNCO

Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte

Sebastián Yatra, Mantra

Favorite Song - Pop

Carlos Vives & Sebastián Yatra, "Robarte Un Beso"

Enrique Iglesias feat. Bad Bunny, "El Baño"

Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato, "Échame La Culpa"

Reik feat. Ozuna & Wisin, "Me Niego"

Shakira & Nicky Jam, "Perro Fiel"

Favorite Artist - Regional Mexican

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50 

WINNER: Christian Nodal 

Favorite Album - Regional Mexican 

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, La Mejor Versión De Mí

WINNER: Christian Nodal, Me Dejé Llevar

T3r Elemento, Underground

Favorite Song - Regional Mexican Banda 

MS de Sergio Lizárraga, "Tu Postura"

Calibre 50, "Corrido de Juanito" 

Christian Nodal, "Me Dejé Llevar"

La Arrolladora Banda el Limón de René Camacho, "Entre Beso y Beso 

Raymix, "Oye Mujer"

Favorite Artist - Urban

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Favorite Song - Urban

Becky G feat. Bad Bunny, "Mayores"

Daddy Yankee, "Dura"

J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"

Wisin feat. Ozuna, "Escápate Conmigo"

Favorite Album - Urban

J Balvin, Vibras

Ozuna, Odisea

Yandel, #Update

Favorite Artist - Tropical

Gente de Zona

Nacho

Romeo Santos 

Favorite Song - Tropical

WINNER: Nacho, "Báilame"

Romeo Santos feat. Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee, "Bella y Sensual"

Romeo Santos feat. Ozuna, "Sobredosis"

Silvestre Dangond & Nicky Jam, "Cásate Conmigo"

Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo, "Azukita" 

Favorite Album - Tropical

Carlos Vives, VIVES

Orquesta Akokán, Orquesta Akokán

Victor Manuelle, 25/7 

Favorite Crossover Artist

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato 

Favorite Tour

Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull

Jennifer Lopez

Luis Miguel

Romeo Santos

Timbiriche

Favorite Duo or Group

WINNER: CNCO

Calibre 50

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Zion & Lennox

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

Favorite Video

WINNER: Anitta, "Medicina"

Juanes, "Pa Dentro"

Nacho, "No te Vas"

Residente & Dillon Francis, Feat. iLe "Sexo"

Ricardo Arjona, "El Cielo a Mi Favor"

(E! and Telemundo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

