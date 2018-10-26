Big Brother's Angela Rummans "Patiently Waiting" for Tyler Crispen Engagement

Sometimes, the sparks keep on flying outside the Big Brother house.

Earlier this summer, Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans signed up for CBS' reality show with a simple goal of coming in first and winning the $500,000 cash prize.

But after being part of the Level Six alliance, these two contestants developed real feelings for each other that didn't go unnoticed by viewers.

Exactly one month after the Big Brother finale, fans of the couple nicknamed Tangela are hoping for an update on a showmance that turned into a real-life romance.

Spoiler alert: These two remain crazy about each other.